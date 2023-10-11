Orion Chamber to host websites and modern media educational workshop

ORION TWP. – The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce will host its fall educational workshop focusing on websites and modern media from 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd.

The workshop is targeted toward business professionals, entrepreneurs and non-profit organizations.

Courtney Conley, founder and brand builder of Kamu:nikate, will discuss websites as a tool to grow business and increase visibility by driving and tracking traffic through various channels.

Ian Locke, executive director of ONTV, will lead a tour of the award-winning Community Media Center and discuss modern media and how to reach it.

“We are excited to offer this relevant and beneficial educational workshop featuring two communication specialists,” said Joyce Donaldson, president and CEO of the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce. “The workshop is a golden opportunity for entrepreneurs, business professionals and non-profit leaders to learn more about the power of media and online presence.”

Registration is required at www.orionareachamber.com. Cost is $15 and includes a continental breakfast. To register, or for more information, contact Joyce Donaldson at 248-693-6300, email joyce@orionareachamber.com or visit orionareachamber.com.

The fall educational workshop is sponsored by The Lake Orion Review. – J.N.