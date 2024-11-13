Orion Chamber announces 2024 Impact Award winners

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce announced its 2024 Impact Awards winners, recognizing those individuals or organizations who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in Orion Township, and made an impact on the well-being of the community.

The chamber’s 2024 Impact Award winners will be honored Dec. 5 during the chamber’s Impact Awards luncheon at Paint Creek Country Club.

This year’s winners are:

• Ambassador of the Year: Jennifer Kangeter, Michigan United Credit Union.

• Community Beautification Award: Gardening Angel Volunteer Team, Orion Township Public Library.

• Community Partner Award: Orion Neighborhood Television.

• Economic Impact Award: Genisys Credit Union.

• Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Annalise Costantino, Boutique Chic.

• Small Business of the Year Award: Lucky’s Natural Foods LLC.

• Youth Impact Award: Susie Glasgow, Easterseals MORC, Miracle League of North Oakland County.

Contact the Orion Area Chambe of Commerce at 248-693-6300 for ticket information.

For information on sponsorships, contact CEO and President Joyce Donaldson at the number above, or by emailing joyce@orionareachamber.com. Online: orionareachamber.com.