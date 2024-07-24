Orion candidates for supervisor, trustees running unopposed in August Primary

Trustee candidates offer insight into important issues, their positions

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — When Orion Township voters cast their ballots in the Aug. 6 Primary Election they will see three new names vying for the four trustee positions on the Orion Township Board of Trustees.

The four candidates for trustee – incumbent Michael Flood, Jr. and newcomers John Carson, Carrie Hilgendorf and Jack Lovat – are all running unopposed in their election bids on the primary ballot.

Incumbent Trustee Brian Birney did not seek reelection, while trustees Matt Pfeiffer and Julia Dalrymple are running for treasurer and clerk, respectively, so Flood, Carson, Hilgendorf and Lovat will move on to the Nov. 5 General Election.

Supervisor Chris Barnett is running unopposed for a fourth term.

In the only contested races for the township board, Pfeiffer and Clerk Penny Shults are running for treasurer in the Republican Primary, while Dalrymple will face off against fellow Republican Braden Giacobazzi in the race for clerk. See the July 17 Lake Orion Review for a preview on the clerk and treasurer races.

Because all of the candidates for trustee are running in the Republican Primary – and there are no Democrats seeking the seats – the candidates who win the primary will move on to the general election where they will run unopposed on the Republican ticket and be the presumptive nominees, barring any write-in and nonpartisan candidates who file to run in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Village of Lake Orion residents will also cast votes for the township positions in the primary, but will have to wait until November to cast their ballots for the candidates in the race for four seats on the Lake Orion Village Council. Village council candidates had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to file petitions.

See next week’s Lake Orion Review for a preview on Lake Orion Village Council and Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Trustees candidates.

Orion Township Trustee Candidates

John Carson

Occupation: Self Employed / Orion.Events

Political Party: Republican

Political Experience: First time running

Community Involvement: My community involvement includes being founding member and president of the local 501c(3) Friends of Camp Agawam. Our organization raises money for improvements to the beautiful park through events like Tommystock, and the Tiki Bar at Dragon on the Lake. For the last several years I have represented the Real Men of Orion as an ambassador for the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing Orion Township?

Managing growth and balancing development, including infrastructure and traffic. Misinformation from social media and local chat rooms often results in residents drawing conclusions without all of the facts. Providing resources and opportunities for residents to be more informed and involved helps ensure a well-informed community that can participate constructively in local development.

As a board member, how important is it to you to listen to residents when making decisions, and address their concerns on issues?

Listening to and serving the residents of Orion Township is the most important aspect of this position. As an active member of the community, I am committed to being accessible and available to our residents, ensuring that their concerns are heard and addressed.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

An important characteristic I will bring to the board is my collaborative nature. I am a team player; I work well with others and enjoy finding creative ways to solve problems and accomplish goals.

Michael Flood, Jr.

Occupation: Retired 40-years GM/UAW Skilled Trades Journeyman

Political Party: Republican

Political Experience: Board of Trustees, Trustee 2011-Present

Community Involvement: Life-long community involved resident. Cub Scouts Pack 59 and Boy Scouts Troop 59. Served 10-yrs. volunteer firefighter Orion Township Fire Department-Station #3. President (original) Gingellville Community Center. Safety Path Advisory Committee. Solid Waste/Recycling Advisory Committee

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) confronting the township?

Public safety, preserving our public open spaces, maintaining our property values and managing a balanced budget.

Continue being proactive preserving and maintaining our township parks, trails and safety pathways. Good stewards protect our natural resources. Continue with the best practices of managing and maintaining our water/sewer infrastructure.

As a board member, how important is it to you to listen to residents when making decisions, and address their concerns on issues?

Communication is the most important skill. Constituents want to be heard and share their thoughts/concerns.

We may not totally agree on a subject matter. It is incumbent that their respective viewpoint be taken seriously and be considered during the public board deliberation and consensus decision making process.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

Experience. Accountability. Thirteen years proven public service as an incumbent trustee. Integrity. Talk the talk, I walk the walk. Transparency of local grassroots government. Taking care of business every day.

Carrie Hilgendorf

Occupation: Senior Actuarial Analyst

Political Party: Republican

Political Experience: None

Community Involvement: Currently serving as Treasurer of my neighborhood’s HOA; served as President and Treasurer of my prior neighborhood’s HOA.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing Orion Township?

The intertwined issues of growth and greenspace. I would like to see that any growth be in line with the Township’s Master Plan, and feasibly protect any “priority conservation areas” currently designated within the Township (wetlands in particular). Wetlands are key to minimizing/preventing flooding near impacted areas.

As a board member, how important is it to you to listen to residents when making decisions, and address their concerns on issues?

It is incredibly important, as the residents are the backbone of what the Board does. The Board has a fiduciary duty to manage the Township and its finances in the best interest of its residents, and in an ethical manner. I would thoughtfully consider residents’ viewpoints when making decisions.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

Nearly every day of my 22-year career in the actuarial field thus far, is spent analyzing risks and providing insight to allow municipal boards to make well-informed decisions for short-term and long-term needs. I will apply that analytical ability in my service on the Orion Township Board of Trustees.

Jack Lovat

Occupation: Sales

Political Party: Republican

Political Experience: None

Community Involvement: Orion Township Planning Commissioner

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing Orion Township?

The most important issues facing Orion Township are maintaining responsible growth while preserving our community’s character, ensuring fiscal responsibility, and enhancing public safety. Addressing these challenges requires a balanced approach that respects our values, conserves our green spaces and lakes, and prioritizes the well-being of all residents.

As a board member, how important is it to you to listen to residents when making decisions, and address their concerns on issues?

Listening to residents is paramount. As a board member, I am committed to ensuring their voices are heard and their concerns addressed. This fosters trust and ensures decisions reflect our community’s values and needs. Community input is the cornerstone of effective governance.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

I will bring strong fiscal responsibility to the board. Ensuring careful management of resources, making prudent financial decisions, and prioritizing transparency will help us maintain a stable and thriving community. This trait will guide our efforts in safeguarding residents’ interests and community needs.