Orion Art Center’s Holiday Market offers works by area artists

By Susan Carroll

Review Writer

The Orion Art Center will be hosting its annual Artists Holiday Market beginning Nov. 16 and running through Dec. 23.

The market opens with an artists’ reception at 6 p.m. Nov. 16, where artists showcasing their art at the gallery will be present to meet with guests.

The seasonal gift shop includes one-of-a-kind, affordable (most items are in the $5 – $200 range) works of art by more than 20 local artists.

Janice Price, executive director of the Orion Art Center, said she wanted the Holiday Market to be first rate.

“I wanted it to be a smaller version of the Paint Creek (Holiday Art Market), so I raised the bar and started recruiting artists in late summer.”

Price, along with Art Center volunteers, canvassed local art shows looking for, and recruiting, artists that would fit into the Orion Holiday Market.

Diverse art forms will be on display and for sale, such as jewelry, pottery, ceramic items, tote bags, paintings and photography.

Local non-profits will also benefit from the Holiday Market.

The Lake Orion High School Art Club has a fundraising display at the show that includes handmade tiles made with the school theme in mind. All of the proceeds from the sale will go toward the purchase of materials to build a kiln.

A second charity is Threads of Esthers, where single mothers in Brazil paint towels and aprons for the organization in an effort to end sexual trafficking.

Esters provides women with training in sewing and painting and after one year will purchase them a sewing machine and teach them how to operate their own business.

“I had a ball putting it all together and setting up the displays,” said Price of starting the Holiday Market.

The community can also join the Orion Art Center on Nov. 25 after the tree lighting ceremony for cookies and cocoa.

The Orion Art Center is located at 115 S. Anderson St. and the holiday hours are Wednesday and Thursday noon – 6 p.m., Friday 2-8 p.m. and Saturday noon – 6 p.m.