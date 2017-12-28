Orion Art Center Gala early-bird tickets now available

Save the date for one of the biggest social events of the year as the Orion Art Center hosts The Enchanted Forest gala.

The Orion Art Center hosts its annual gala at 6 p.m. March 10 at Paint Creek Country Club.

The gala is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Art Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing art education and opportunities to the Orion area.

The gala, which is open to the public, features a gourmet dinner, cocktail reception, music, dancing, a silent auction and an awards ceremony.

Early-bird tickets are now available at the Art Center’s website, www.orionartcenter.org, or by calling 248-693-4986 during Art Center hours. – J.N.

