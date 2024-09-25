Orion Area Chamber to host State of the Community luncheon

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 2nd Annual State of the Community luncheon on from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Paint Creek Country Club.

Featured speakers include Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett, Lake Orion Community Schools Superintendent Heidi Mercer, Village of Lake Orion Council President Jerry Narsh and Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Matt Gibb.

• Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett will discuss the township parks, road improvements, and provide updates on the Great Lakes Athletic Club, senior center and parks and recreation.

• Superintendent Heidi Mercer will give an overview of LOCS student demographics, share an outline of the district strategic plan and discuss hot topics in education.

• Council President Jerry Narsh and DDA Executive Director Matt Gibb will provide an update on social and economic health of the village and the Lumberyard Infrastructure Project.

“We are thrilled to offer this information-packed luncheon, featuring the latest updates on economic development and business trends, providing relevant and timely information that will assist businesses as they plan for growth, sustainability, and prosperity,” said Joyce Donaldson, president and CEO of the Orion Area Chamber of

Commerce.

To register or for more information please contact Joyce Donaldson at: 248-693-6300 or joyce@orionareachamber.com or visit orionareachamber.com. Cost is $60 for chamber members, $80 for non-members. Networking opportunities, sponsor expo and an Autumn-inspired luncheon buffet are included.

Paint Creek Country Club is located at 2375 Stanton Rd. in Orion Township.