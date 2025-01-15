Orion Area Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting to welcoming Iron 24 Fitness + Recovery

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to welcome Iron 24 Fitness + Recovery to the community during a ceremony on Jan. 9. (From left) Personal trainer Nicole Soderstrom and owners Tom and Beth Euriga cut the ribbon. The 24-hour gym offers fitness, cardio and strength equipment, post-workout recovery, an infrared sauna and stretch area. Iron 24 Fitness + Recovery is located at 802 S. Lapeer Rd. in Orion Township. For more information, visit gyms.iron24.com/lake-orion-mi-us or call 248-803-3711. Photo by Jim Misener