ONTV hosts another successful 5 or 5 food drive

Lake Orion graduate Kylie Barber and Melissa Cratt aired live from the ONTV studio throughout the 5 or 5 food drive promoting ONTV and discussing the day’s events. The telethon-style event raised food and monetary donations for the Oxford/Orion Fish Food Pantry.

‘We found out today that FISH’s final estimate is 6,250 pounds of food was collected at the food drive, which makes it our most successful ever!” said ONTV Station Manager Joe Johnson. Photo by Georgia Thelen

