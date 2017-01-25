ONTV hosts annual 5 or 5 Food Drive

Orion Neighborhood Television (ONTV) is holding its 7th Annual Food Drive benefitting the Oxford/Orion FISH food pantry on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the ONTV studio, in the Orion Center, at 1349 Joslyn Rd.

“February is the time of year when the shelves are the emptiest at the FISH pantry,” stated Ian Locke, Executive Director at Orion Neighborhood Television, “and we thought ONTV, being the community’s television station, could help out this great organization.”

ONTV will be televising the food drive live in a variety show format. In the Orion area, viewers can tune to Comcast Channels 10, 20 or 22, or AT&T’s Uverse Channel 99. Viewers outside the area can watch a live stream online at www.orionONTV.org.

Live music and family entertainment will be featured, with local volunteers hosting the live studio segments.

Anyone dropping off five pantry items or $5 the week before, and up until 3 p.m. on Feb. 4th, will have the opportunity to win one of the fabulous door prizes donated by local businesses.

Cash donations will be accepted, as well as PayPal on the ONTV website. Pantry donations will also be accepted at these LO locations- Broadway Dance Studio, Hollywood Market, Orion Twp. Hall, Orion Twp. Library, LO Village offices, Orion Center and the ONTV Studio until Feb. 6th.

The ONTV food drives have collected in excess of 22,000 pounds of food over the past five years. This year ONTV is hoping to collect 5,000 pounds for the Oxford Orion FISH food pantry. With the help of the community, it can be done!

For more information about Oxford/Orion FISH visit www.oxfordorionfish.org. ONTV is an award winning community media center serving Orion Township and the Village of Lake Orion. For more information about ONTV, contact 248-693-3377 or email ontv@orionontv.org