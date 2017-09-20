Olson, Donna; 71, of Lake Orion

Donna M. Olson, longtime resident of Lake Orion, MI left the loving arms of her family to be accepted into those of her Lord and Savior on September 5,2017. She was born in Clinton, Iowa November,1945 to Leonard and Blanch Bucher. She grew up in LaGrange, Il where she married her loving husband of 52 years, Donald. She is survived by their children, Stephen(Maureen) Olson, Dr.Sharon McManus(Joseph) and Barbara(Dr.Edmund)Sanchez; grandchildren Benjamin Olson, Michael Olson, Andrew Olson, Emily Olson, Leo McManus, Erin McManus, Collin McManus, Anna McManus, Adam McManus, Daniel McManus, Isabelle Sanchez, Kathryn Sanchez, Lucas Sanchez, Allison McManus and Jenna Sanchez. Donna is also survived by 4 of 5 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donna had been diagnosed as having a rare cancer of the blood, Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia, a disease she courageously fought for 9 years. Donna had been employed by Compuware Corporation in its infancy for 20 years and was recognized as a key salesperson of its information technology products.

Mass of Christian Burial was conducted on September 8,2017 by Father Joe Dailey at Christ the Redeemer Church, Lake Orion and burial at White Chapel Cemetery Troy, MI In honor of Donna, donations in her honor can be made to The International Waldenstrom’s Foundation, (www.iwmf.com) or Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Orion,MI.