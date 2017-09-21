OCSO hosts free classes for women for Self-Defense Awareness Month

OCSO hosts self-defense classes for women in Oct.

• To register, email ocso@oakgov.com with:

• Date preference and the names of all individuals wishing to register.

• Written permission is needed for participants 14-17 years of age

• Space is limited to a first come/first served basis.

• The free classes are 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. every Saturday in October at the Older Persons’ Commission Auditorium, 650 Letica Dr., in Rochester.

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office begins its 9th annual self-defense awareness month campaign in October, and will offer free self-defense classes for women throughout Oakland County.

“This is the ninth year we’ve held these classes and we’ve found that really has resonated with women across the county,” Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said. “We’ve taught 5,000 women how to defend themselves since this program started. It’s really grown exponentially.”

The sheriff’s office officially kicked off self-defense awareness month – which is also domestic abuse awareness month – with a special demonstration Sept. 13 at the Sheriff’s Headquarters in Pontiac.

The campaign is also sponsored by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the iGroup Model and Talent Agency, HAVEN and the Miss Michigan America Organization.

“One of the graduates (of the class) said today that she felt empowered, more aware after taking the class,” Bouchard said.

The classes are open to all women and girls ages 14-17 with written permission from a parent or guardian.

Sgt. Jen Miles, a Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) trained instructor leads the program and classes, and “A number of deputies and instructors will be teaching the classes,” Bouchard said.

The two key facets that come out of the classes, Bouchard said, are better situational awareness and the ability for women to be able to protect themselves if they do find they are in a dangerous situation.

The classes are four hours in length and will cover some of the key self-defense techniques that women can use to defend themselves and escape a violent situation.

“I think it’s good for any woman, for all of us, to be more situationally aware. The classes will also help with women being empowered with the ability to defend themselves, should that need arise.”

As part of the awareness campaign, the sheriff’s department also will collect items for HAVEN, a non-profit organization in Oakland County offering shelter, counseling and support for victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

Requested donation items include: sheets (twin and full), pillows, towels, sweatshirts and sweatpants (matching sets if possible), large diapers (sizes 4, 5, and 6), agendas/calendars. Donations are not required to attend the classes.

Visit HAVEN’s website, www.haven-oakland.org, for information on donating or volunteering. For general inquiries, call 248-334-1284.