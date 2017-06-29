Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is acknowledged for keeping lake users safe

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recognized by the Ashleigh Iserman Boating Safety Foundation for their continued support to keep boaters safe.

The plaque, presented by Jan Iserman, founder of the foundation, was accepted by Lt. Dan Toth, commander of the Orion Township substation of the sheriff’s office, and Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

The plaque recognized the Oakland County Sheriff’s department for their continued support keeping safety on the lake, boaters and swimmers alike.

Sheriff Bouchard, upon receiving the award, said, “I am proud of our team that works tirelessly promoting water safety, and I thank Jan Iserman for all her dedicated efforts to prevent future tragedies.”

Ashleigh Iserman tragically died in 2005 in an accident while operating a PWC (personal watercraft).

The Ashleigh Iserman Boating Safety Foundation was formed in her honor and works to promote boater safety and education, successfully lobbying to change the law of solo operation of a personal water craft from age 14 to age 16. This law, Ashleigh Iserman Law, went into effect in 2011.

The sheriff’s office also hosts boater safety classes during the season at no charge and there are two scheduled in July.

A list of free boater safety classes being offered by the Sheriff’s Office is at www.oakgov.com/sheriff/Pages/safety_tips/course_boating.aspx. To register, call 248-858-7831.

The sheriff’s office also has 20 marine patrol units in the county, including Lake Orion where Deputy Bill Hughes has been patrolling since 2005.

Drowning Statistics

· 90% of all boating fatalities are due to drowning.

· Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of accidental deaths in the United States, and is the 2nd leading cause of accidental death in people ages 11-44.

· 70% of people whose boats have capsized or people who fall overboard drown.

· 85% of people whose boats capsized or those who fall overboard and drown have PFDs in their boat but are not wearing them.

· 63% of all people who drown never intended to be in the water.

· Drowning is the second leading cause of injury-related death among children under the age of 15.

· It takes only 20-60 seconds for struggling victim to drown.

· Most drownings occur 10-15 ft. from safety.

Young children need to be kept and close (within a few feet) and under constant supervision in and around the water.

· Drowning is suffocation in the water. Drowning victims resort to an instinctive drowning response which includes: inability to call or wave for help – the respiratory system was designed for breathing, speech is a secondary function. A drowning person is not getting enough air to breath, therefore, they don’t have enough air to call for help. Arms tend to extend laterally and it appears that they are playing in the water, there is a brief struggle for 20-60 seconds before submerging.