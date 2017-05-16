NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING — Charter Township of Orion Planning Commission

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Planning Commission and Board of Trustees will hold a Joint Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 7:05 p.m. in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

PC-2017-11, Orion Village Crossing Commercial, Major Planned Unit Development (PUD) Amendment Request, located on a vacant parcel south of Grand Circle Park on the east side of Baldwin Rd. (parcel 09-29-326-044). The applicant is seeking to amend the previously approved retail building.

If you are not able to attend, you may send correspondence to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Planning Commission and/or Board of Trustees to express your concerns and comments. A copy of the proposed planned unit development amendment request is on file in both the Planning & Zoning Department office and the Township Clerk’s office and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Justin Dunaskiss

Planning Commission

Penny S. Shults

Township Clerk