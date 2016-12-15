NOTA gets an early Christmas present thanks to Home Depot grant

By Jim Newell

Review Writer

While many people in the area depend on the North Oakland Transportation Authority for rides, Home Depot decided it was time to spread some holiday cheer and give back to the organization with a much-needed gift.

NOTA got an early Christmas present, thanks to a $4,000 grant from the Home Depot foundation to renovate the transportation hub’s breakroom.

“What they do for our area is really quite amazing,” said Alana Hart, community outreach manager for the Lake Orion Home Depot. “We really want to thank them for what they do for the community.”

Hart and a cadré of area Home Depot employees spent two days last week tearing out the small, outdated breakroom.

“They are in an old building,” Hart said. “What they have right now is basically one cabinet from the 1970s. So, Home Depot is gifting them a whole new breakroom and kitchen.”

Besides new cabinets and more counter space, Home Depot gifted a new sink, microwave and stove, the latter of which NOTA did not have previously, and new ceiling tiles to replace those damaged by age and water.

“There was no storage at all, so this will give them an actual working kitchen,” Hart said. “And we’ll be finishing this just in time for their holiday party, so this is really like a Christmas present for all of their employees.”

“It was kind of dank and dingy and you didn’t really want to put anything in the cupboards because it was just a cement floor as the cupboard bottom,” said Lynn Gustafson, director of NOTA. “I think the changes are going to make a positive impact for our employees.”

NOTA rents space from Lake Orion schools, which approved of the renovations, Gustafson said. The building had previously been the Lake Orion Community Schools bus garage, and had been empty for 12 years before NOTA moved its operations into the building three years ago.

NOTA provides low-cost transportation to doctor appointments, community events, church, grocery stores and other destinations for senior citizens, veterans and disabled and low income residents in Orion, Oxford and Addison townships.

“We truly are the only public service transportation available in this area,” Gustafson said.

“Most of our drivers are retirees working part time, and eight of our 27 drivers are veterans. They enjoy gathering in the breakroom before and after their shifts or during the day to have lunch. Having a space that is clean and inviting will make an incredible improvement,” Gustafson said.

There also are three dispatchers and Director of Operations Doug Noaker who will benefit from the new break room, Gustafson said.

Home Depot has been working with NOTA for several months on securing the grant and planning the project.

“They’ve been really wonderful to work with,” Hart said. “We work hand-in-hand with them to go over their wish list and see what we can accomplish for them.”

Gustafson said a NOTA employee informed her of Home Depot’s outreach program, so in September they decided to apply.

“Some of Home Depot’s core values are giving back and building strong community relationships,” Hart said.

Before finishing the work last Thursday, Home Depot and NOTA employees sat down together for a luncheon catered by Lockhart’s BBQ.

“And actually, it looks like they’re having fun, which is nice. They’ve all had a good attitude and have been a lot of fun to work with,” Gustafson said.

“It’s going to be fun filling up the cabinets,”said Noaker.

While NOTA now has a new breakroom, Home Depot’s work isn’t quite finished.

“In the spring, when the weather is nicer, Home Depot will build picnic tables for the workers to enjoy being outside as well,” Hart said. “When drivers come off runs and want to take a break or eat their lunch they’ll be able to sit outside.”

For information on NOTA services, call 248-693-7100. Online: www.notaride.org.



