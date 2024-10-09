My Message to Village of Lake Orion Voters…

This election, voters will be asked to choose four candidates to serve on the Lake Orion Village Council. There are five candidates running for these four seats.

We have so many blessings, and all the challenges that every community faces. It is so vital that we elect members from the community who possess the qualities that we all seek in those we select to lead us. I would ask that we choose wisely, and consider only those who truly seek to improve all aspects of the Village with civil, honest, transparent and factual discussions and deliberations.

Elect honesty, civility, truthfulness and a desire to improve our services; people who will make wise choices on the issues that affect us all. I have lived in and served this great community since 1980, and have developed many relationships and have a pretty good understanding of our issues. We have historic homes and buildings, wonderful parks and one of the best all sports lakes anywhere. We are supported by exceptional public safety and services, and an economic engine in our Downtown business district led and fueled by our nationally recognized and emulated Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

Our quality of life is evident in our strong spirit of volunteerism, and the way we care for one another.

When all sectors of our community are strong, we maintain the economic ecosystem that made the Village a place where people want to live, work and play. This is why I fully support the following four candidates who I believe are here for the right reasons, and will serve with dignity and truthfulness;

Stan Ford

Alex Comparoni, Jr.

Matthew Szadyr

George Dandalides

This message is my own personal opinion as a resident, and does not reflect the opinion of any board, commission or official position.

Sincerely,

Jerry Narsh