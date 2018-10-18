My concerns on the LOCS bond proposal

For the past month-and-a-half, many have sparred with each other on this LOCS proposal; only addressing finances. This is absolutely understandable.

However, it has come to my attention that no one has thought of the practicalities.

Let’s take the biggest project on the list: reconstructing Blanche-Sims. I assume/suggest this project be done during summer break. That gives us 2 ½ to 3 months to completely tear down the old building and construct a new facility before the next school year.

If the project cannot be completed in that time, then the question remains: where will we relocate the students?

Unlike the construction of the “new” high school back in the 90s, where it was built behind the old one (which is now CERC), Blanche-Sims does not have ample space around it. This means we have to demolish what’s already there.

Can the school board guarantee that the construction will be completed before the students return?

If not, how do you believe the parents and staff will react? On top of that, will the buses have enough time to draw up new routes to the temporary location?

As for the renovations of the other schools (which should take less time), what if they do not? Will the renovations be postponed until the next extended breaks, or will they continue during school hours?

If they continue during school hours, then students and teachers will be subjected to the grating sounds of power tools. That is not a proper learning environment. Everyone will be distracted by the noise. This will hinder the efforts of all aspects of these “improvements” for which are proposed.

I suggest that we take a step back, and consider all aspects of this proposal before moving forward into a regrettable situation.

Jonathan Forrest

2011 LOHS graduate, citizen, and

LO Optimist Club Member