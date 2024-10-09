Morgan Road safety path to be replaced

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — Three sections of the Morgan Road safety path between Baldwin Road and Peppermill Lane will be replaced after the Orion Township Board of Trustees approved a contract with Clarkston-based Ottman’s Advanced Asphalt on Monday.

The cost of the safety path replacement project is $19,800 and will come from the township’s Capital Outlay – Safety Path Fund. The current pathway is failing and requires replacement; project funding was included in the 2024 budget year, according to township documents.

Ottman’s will remove and replace 3,880 square feet of path. The township received two quotes for the project.

Parks and Recreation Director Aaron Whatley and Parks Superintendent Ryan Lopez recommended accepting the quote from Ottman’s Advance Asphalt, which has done work on Independence Township’s safety paths.