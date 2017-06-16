Mill work on Joslyn and Brown roads tomorrow

Between 5:30 a.m. – noon on Saturday the road commission will mill the intersection of Joslyn and Brown roads. The intersection is open for traffic with some lane closures, so expect delays.

The project is part of the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) ongoing spot resurfacing program, said an RCOC spokesperson.

“The work is expected to take place between 5:30 a.m. and noon, though it is weather dependent,” according to the RCOC. “The spot resurfacing program involves milling (grinding off the top layer of asphalt) and resurfacing small areas of bad pavement. It is a quick and cost-effective way to improve the worst sections of roads.”