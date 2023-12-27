Marvin Whiteman, 77

Marvin “Marv” Eugene Whiteman lost his courageous and brief battle with cancer on December 17, 2023, just days following his 77th birthday. Everyone who knew him saw a strong and determined man to the end.

Marv leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Susie; loving father of Sarah (Brian) Allen and Amy (Ben) Seligson; proud grandpa of Zoey and Caleb Sells who brought so much joy to his life; he leaves behind his brother and friend John Whiteman, sister Donna (late Bill) Gast, and Carol (Roger) Lamont. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Marv was predeceased by his parents Cecil and Margaret Whiteman, sister-in-law Willy Whiteman and nephew Capt. Will Whiteman.

Marv worked for General Motors Fisher Body & Orion plants and retired after 52 years. He was a Master Mason and member of the Cedar Lodge #60 in Clarkston, a member of the UAW Local 5960, and a Veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He also loved playing golf.

Marv was a very special and most humble man. He will be sadly missed by an abundance of friends.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., in Orion Township. The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Online tributes may be shared at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.