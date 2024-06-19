‘March with Oxford’ on Saturday

The third annual March with Oxford rally is Saturday in Centennial Park in downtown Oxford. The event begins at 11 a.m. with sign making. There will be featured guest speakers beginning at noon and then a march from the park to Oxford High School at 1 p.m. No Future Without Today, an Oxford High School student-led initiative to demand that lawmakers make meaningful changes to legislation so that more people do not die needlessly from gun violence, began the march in 2022. To learn more about March with Oxford and No Future Without Today, visit www.facebook.com/nofuturewithouttoday and www.nofuturewithouttoday.org.