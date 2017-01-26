LOPD police officer crashes patrol car into porch

A Lake Orion police officer “momentarily” fell asleep while driving early Saturday morning, crashing his patrol car into a house, damaging the front porch and totaling the police cruiser.

The incident happened at 4:10 a.m. Jan. 21 when the officer, a 12-year veteran with the Lake Orion Police Dept., was on duty in a marked patrol car traveling east on E. Flint St. near Washington Street, said LOPD Chief Jerry Narsh in a press release.

The officer “lost control of his patrol car, striking a home at the north-east corner of the intersection. The officer immediately exited his vehicle and spoke with the homeowners, who were inside the home sleeping and awakened by the crash. The officer determined that no one was injured inside the home,” Narsh said.

“Damage to the home was to the front porch and foundation,” he said.

The officer received minor injuries and was medically cleared and released.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was contacted to respond for the crash report, which is consistent with LOPD policy on officer involved crashes, Narsh said, adding that preliminary investigation at the scene indicates the officer falling asleep was the cause of the crash.

The incident is under investigation by the Lake Orion Police Department pending the completion of the crash report.

Reaction from the community has been mixed, with many people on the LOPD Facebook page and Orion chat rooms commenting that they were thankful that one was injured, while others were more critical.

Just a reminder that we are all human. Nobody is above an accident. Glad everyone is ok. – K.L.

If it was a civilian we would be in jail. – G.L.

Bad things happen to great people every day, so glad no one involved was injured. – E.S.

I have to admit, I’ve fallen asleep behind the wheel before and by the grace of God, nothing happened. But I’m also thankful when I make mistakes in my job, I’m not plastered on the 5:00 news or have to read FB a**hats’ comments. – A.J.

So glad everyone is okay. Police officers are human and and as such, accidents happen. – A.K. — By Jim Newell