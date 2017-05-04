LOHS boys track places second of 19 at the Ashley Relays on Saturday

The Lake Orion boys track team placed second of 19 at the Ashley Relays on Saturday with a 50 point total.

Both the sprinters and 1600 meter relay team had personal records at the meet.

The sprinters ran season personal records in the 400, 800 and 1600 meter relays. Dallas Cleary, Mitchell Schoenjahn, Sam Knight, Chris Wilson, Caleb Cambell, combined to take second place in both relays.

Thomas Moreman, Sam Knight, Drew Giem and Nolan Maupin ran a season persoal best in the 1600 meter relay, also scored, by placing fifth.

A Dragon victory was in the shuttle hurdle relay ran by Tyler Skibicki, Thomas Moreman, David Yonkers, and Channing Wan.

A true relay event were three field events, combined to determine the winner.

In the pole vault, Greg Maki, Zach Dinverno, and Eric Hoffman placed second, third and fifth, respectively, to combine for the win. — S.C.