LOHS baseball finishes the regular season at 24-14 overall and 12-3 in the OAA Red Division

On Friday, the students at LOHS took a break from their studies to cheer their team to a 5-3 victory, defeating Brandon in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Dragons grabbed an early lead by scoring on an error in the first inning, a home run by Casey Stironek in the first inning, and a single by Andre Orselli in the second inning.

Ryan Kolp earned the win for the Dragons. He threw four and two-thirds innings, surrendering zero runs, three hits, and striking out three.

Stironek led the Dragons with two runs batted in. He went 1-for-2 on the day with a home run

In the second game of the doubleheader, three pitchers combined to throw a shutout.

Adam Pocock earned the win for the Dragons. He pitched four innings, surrendering zero runs, zero hits, striking out three, and walking one.

Hunter Sites threw two scoreless innings, giving up one hit, and Mason Adolfs threw a scoreless seventh to preserve the shut out.

The Dragons collected six hits. Josh Slayton and Andre Orselli had multiple hits for Lake Orion, collecting two hits apiece.

District playoffs against Oxford will be at LOHS at 12:30 p.m. June 3. — S.C.