LOCS Board of Education accepting applications for open trustee seat

Deadline is July 1, at 4 p.m.

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION – The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education announced on June 19, that it is accepting applications for its open trustee seat.

According to a press release, the position would be a partial-year board appointment running from July 2024 through the certification of the November 2024 election. The vacant seat will also be placed on the November 2024 ballot to fill the remainder of the term, which expires December 31.

Board policy requires members to be U.S. citizens and registered voters of the Lake Orion Community Schools district.

Those interested in applying should email their resumes, letters of intent and any other relevant materials to board secretary Julie Olko at julie.olko@lok12.org.

All information must be received through email by July 1, at 4 p.m.