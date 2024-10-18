In Loving Memory of Judy Barnett-Langford

June 25, 1953 – October 16, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and deep gratitude for a life well-lived that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She left us peacefully, blessing us with a legacy of joy, love, and unwavering faith.

Judy Barnett-Langford was born in Pontiac, Mich. on June 25, 1953. Judy graduated from Pontiac Northern High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Oakland University. A rewarding career educating students followed.

Daughter to Duane and Darlene Justin. Sister to Diane (Gary) June and Mike (Faith) Justin. Wife of Kenneth (until his passing) and wife of John (until hers). Mother to Bryan, Chris, Andrea (Jan) Asche and Matthew (Cara). Bonus mom to Brian (Robin), Michele (Paul) Grandy and Sheryl. Grandmother to Rachel (Noah), Sydney, Addison, Kenneth, Tristan, Shiloh, Isaiah, Naomi, Kenlee, Katelyn, John (Ashley), Lauren, Jack, Nick.

Judy was a woman like no other, the heart and soul of every gathering, and the light that brightened every room she entered. With 14 grandchildren who adored her and countless friends and family members, she spent her life spreading love in the most personal way. Her handwritten notes, letters, and greeting cards – each one filled with warmth and care – were more than just words on paper; they were gifts of her heart. Whether it was a birthday, holiday, or simply a day she thought you needed cheering up, you could count on a card from Judy to make you smile.

But above all, her greatest joy and foundation was her deep faith in Jesus Christ. Her relationship with the Lord was central to everything she did, and sharing that faith with others was as natural to her as breathing. She found ways to weave her love for God into every conversation and every note, encouraging others to know the peace and joy she found in Him. Her faith wasn’t just something she held dear; it was a light she shared with everyone she encountered, inspiring many to draw closer to God.

She truly “grabbed gusto,” lived life to the fullest, never missing an opportunity to dance, laugh, play games, always choosing adventure with the people she loved. Her energy was contagious, her laughter unforgettable, and her spirit unbreakable. She was the life of every party, always making sure everyone felt welcome and loved. It’s no wonder she earned her nickname, “Party Gram.”

Though she is no longer with us in body, her spirit will live on in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, and all those who had the privilege of knowing her. We will carry with us the lessons she taught: to love deeply, celebrate life, follow Jesus, and always take the time to remind those we care about that they are special. And most importantly, she knew where she was going and wants us to all “Show Up.”

Rest in peace, Party Gram. You will be missed beyond measure, but your legacy of faith, love, and joy will live on forever.

Funeral Service is on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Woodside Church, 6600 Rochester Rd., Troy. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-8 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to two organizations close to Judy’s heart: Hope Lodge in Cleveland, OH or Woodside Church, Troy Campus Faithful Friends.

Online tributes may be shared at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.