Lake Orion Village Council approves contract to haul leaves, wood chips from Eastlawn Cemetery

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council approved Village Manager Darwin McClary to authorize Owen Tree Service to haul the pile of leaves and wood chips from Eastlawn Cemetery during its meeting on Oct. 14.

Public Works Director Wes Sanchez said he solicited an informal request for quotes throughout the state, and asked for a “per yard price removal.” The village received two quotes – $10 per yard from Owen Tree Service and $81.44 per yard from BrightView Landscape Services, according to village documents.

Sanchez said Owen Tree Service employees will load the leaves into the hauler.

The leaves the village collects from residents twice each year are stored at the cemetery until they can be hauled away. The pile is currently estimated to be 400-600 yards of debris, but the actual amount may be more or less than the estimate, according to village documents.

The service will not exceed $7,000, according to village documents.

Council Member Michael Lamb said he was amazed by the quote Sanchez received from Owen Tree Services.

“I commend you on the cheap price,” Lamb said. “I don’t think I can get anything hauled anywhere for that kind of money.”

In 2021, the hauling work was awarded to Owen Tree Service at $10 per yard for a total cost of $7,200.

Curbside leaf pickup for village residents is divided into three sections based on location, and will return during the week of Oct. 28. For more information on leaf pickup visit lakeorion.org/news and search “Fall Leaf Pickup Service.”