LO elementary schools highly ranked in academics, teachers

Blanche Sims: A overall, A’s for academics and teachers, C-plus for diversity

Orion Oaks: A-minus overall, A in academics, A-minus for teachers, C-plus for diversity

Paint Creek: A-minus overall, A in academics, A-minus for teacher, C for diversity

Pine Tree: A-minus overall, A-minus in academics, A for teachers, B in diversity

Stadium Drive: A-minus overall, A for academics, A-minus for teachers, B-minus in diversity

Webber: A overall, A in academics, A for teachers, C-plus for diversity.

By Georgia Thelen

Review Writer

Lake Orion Community Schools were ranked as the number 35 school district out of 518 districts reviewed throughout Michigan, and Blanche Sims and Webber schools ranked highest of the elementary buildings in the district.

The rankings were performed by Niche.com, a data mining company that helps families determine the best areas to live in. Niche bases their rankings on statistics and thousands of parent and student opinions.

The Lake Orion school district received an overall rating of A-minus regarding its 12 district schools. The 12 district schools received overall A ratings for teachers and variety of clubs and activities. Niche awarded Lake Orion schools an A- for college readiness.

Lake Orion Community Schools were also ranked in the top 10 percent for 2017 Best School District for Athletes in Michigan, placing in ninth.

The district was ranked 41st for 2017 Districts with the Best Teachers in Michigan.

“I hope people recognize this ranking truly sets us among the best school districts in Oakland County and the State of Michigan,” said Superintendent Marion Ginopolis.

The district as a whole, and each elementary building, received average scores for diversity. Niche.com lists 86 percent of the student population as white, 5.5 percent as Hispanic and 3 percent as African American, with the rest of the population being, multi-racial, 2.9 percent, Asian, 2.3 percent, Native American, 0.2 percent, and Pacific Islander, 0.1 percent.

The district’s population is listed as 7,549 students, placing Lake Orion at no. 33 for size in the survey rankings.

With regards to the elementary, K-5 schools, Blanche Sims and Webber Elementary schools were both granted the highest ratings of “A’s” by Niche.

Blanche Sims and Webber both received A ratings in academics and teachers, and C-plus ratings for diversity within their schools. With 460 students, Webber Elementary is currently ranked at no. 168 of 1,560 for being Best Public Elementary School in Michigan.

At 311 students and a small student to teacher ratio of 15:1, Blanche Sims Elementary was ranked at no.176 of 1,385 Elementary Schools with the Best Teachers in Michigan.

“I’m very pleased with the results of Niche.com’s ranking of our school district, but not surprised given the strength of our academic programs across all grade levels, our outstanding teachers and support staff at each of our buildings and the quality of our students, who are supported by committed families,” said Ginopolis.

The four remaining elementary schools in the district – Orion Oaks, Paint Creek, Pine Tree and Stadium Drive – all received A-minus ratings from Niche.

The full Niche.com report can be found at https://k12.niche.com/d/lake-orion-community-schools-mi/.