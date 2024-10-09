Lions Club to host ‘Christmas for Everyone’ charity dinner and auction

The Lake Orion Lions Club will host its annual “Christmas for Everyone” charity dinner and auction on Nov. 2.

All proceeds will go to the Lions Club’s Christmas Basket Program, which provides more than two weeks’ worth of food and Christmas gifts to more than 240 families and seniors in the Orion and Oxford areas.

Tickets for the dinner and auction are $60 in advance and $70 at the door. Ticket price includes dinner, dessert and an open bar. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For ticket purchase, see the attached QR code or go to www.lakeorionlions.org, or the Lions Club Facebook page. The event is at Eagle Creek Academy, 3739 Kern Rd. on the northeast corner of Silverbell and Kern roads.

“Some of the auction items include two foursomes of golf at Indian Wood Country Club, suite tickets for the Pistons and Red Wing games, Kendra Scott Jewelry, 18-inch Detroit Lions neon clock, liquor and wine baskets, and our world-famous cookie boxes,” said Lion Jack Patton, one of the event organizers.

“This silent auction event will be done on your cellular phone. Please have your phones completely charged for this event. This will be a new and exciting concept for doing this silent auction,” Patton said. “We appreciate your support, and hope to see you at the event.”

For any questions or donations call 248-535-9011.

– J.N.