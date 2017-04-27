LAX For A Cause comes to LO: Fundraiser benefits Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund

LAX for a Cause

Benefitting The Fallen and

Wounded SoldiersFund

9 a.m. May 6

Lake Orion High School

495 E Scripps Rd

$5 entry fee, $15 w/t-shirt

By Susan Carroll

Review Writer

The Friends of Lake Orion Lacrosse will be hosting their annual LAX for a Cause at Lake Orion High School on May 6.

All eight boys lacrosse teams (the youth program is from grades 3-8 and the high school from grades 9-12) will be participating in the event, with proceeds going to the Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund.

According to the Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund (FWSF) website, their mission is to support Michigan-based soldiers who serve and protect the nation by offering assistance to help pay the living expenses for the injured and to families of those that have fallen. FWSF is an all volunteer organization.

Starting with the U-8 team at 9:30 a.m., teams will play a game on the football field against teams from Midland. The final game will be the LOHS varsity and Midland varsity teams facing off.

Special event t-shirts will be sold for $15, which will include admittance into the event. Without a shirt, the entry fee is $5. Shirts can be purchased during lunch time at the high school and at the concession stand approximately two weeks prior to the event.

Each varsity athlete will be wearing a t-shirt with the name of a wounded soldier from the area on the back of their shirt. These soldiers have been invited to the event where they will be honored during half time of the varsity game.

Kelly Pasek, the vice president of The Friends of Lake Orion Lacrosse, and mother of three boys playing the sport, stated their goal this year is to raise $10,000 and to get as many military people to the event as possible.

The Color Guard will be taking the field and performing at half time.

Besides watching the games, there will be kid activities, raffles and an auction.

The Minute Bucket Run will have the players run into the crowd and collect as much money as possible in one minute.

Food for sale will be offered from a food catering truck, which will be on site all day, even offering breakfast.

For more information, e-mail the Friends of Lake Orion Lacrosse at friendsoflolacrosse@gmail.com.