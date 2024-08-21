Lapeer/Drahner intersection signal changed on Monday

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

Oxford Twp. — The traffic signal at Lapeer Road (M-24) and Drahner Road intersection will be changing the order of when the left-turn signal will operate, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT has tentatively scheduled the change for Aug. 20, which will allow left turn movements after oncoming traffic has moved through the intersection, called “lagging,” instead of before oncoming traffic, which is the current configuration.

“A lagging left turn can reduce the likelihood of collisions between left-turning vehicles and oncoming traffic, as well as conflicts with pedestrians crossing the intersection. This change is implemented to enhance safety for all road users,” MDOT officials said in a news release.

MDOT conducted a review of the M-24 (Lapeer Road)/Drahner Road intersection to address traffic safety and ensure the intersection can safely and efficiently handle the high volumes of traffic experienced daily.

Message boards will be on the roadside near the intersection to alert drivers of the changes, and MDOT said the impact of this change will be monitored.