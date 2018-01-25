Lake Orion woman arraigned for making, sending explicit videos involving children

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

A Lake Orion woman arrested after making sexually explicit videos of herself and three young children and then distributing those videos online has been arraigned on charges of criminal sexual conduct involving minors and could face life in prison.

The arrest and arraignment came after a joint investigation by the Lake Orion Police Department and the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security that began in October.

Katrina Lane Rickard, 31, of Lake Orion was arrested at a home in Waterford on Nov. 21, 2017, said Lake Orion Police Chief Jerry Narsh.

Rickard was arraigned Jan. 11 before Magistrate Marie Soma at the 52/3 District Court in Rochester Hills on three counts:

• One count of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree involving a person under age 13,

• Two counts on Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd Degree involving a person under age 13.

The first count carries the possibility of a life sentence with a mandatory minimum of 25 years. The CSC 2nd Degree counts are each up to 15 years.

Lake Orion police received notification from Oakland County Child Protective Services “of possible illegal activity involving children at a home in Lake Orion,” Narsh said.

“Within 30 days we had an arrest. By the end of November, we were able to get her in custody on the federal charges,” Narsh said.

Through the joint investigation, authorities determined that Rickard had made sexually explicit videos with three children and then used Facebook Messenger to send those videos to a 37-year-old man living in Alden, Mich.

The man was arrested the same day as Rickard. Both have been charged under federal law for manufacturing and distributing child sexual content and are in federal custody awaiting trial.

While the federal case involves the manufacture and electronic transmission of child pornography, Narsh said the LOPD investigated the molestation of the children under state law.

“We did this jointly to share information in our investigations,” Narsh said. “Our job is to do our best to protect every child. If we can determine that a child was harmed in our community, then we’re going to do everything we can to prosecute under state law, to the fullest extent of the law.”

Authorities obtained search warrants and discovered evidence that the criminal sexual conduct did occur in the Lake Orion residence.

Rickard’s bond was set at $300,000 cash during the arraignment, and a probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 23 before 52/3 District Court Judge Julie A. Nicholson, after Lake Orion Review press time.

Narsh said the children “are known to (Rickard) and who she has access to,” but did not specify the nature of the relationship. Neither the police nor The Lake Orion Review publicly identify minors or victims in criminal sexual conduct cases.

“The children are all safe and they are under the care and protection of child protective services,” Narsh said. “When a child is victimized it’s such a heinous crime, by virtue of the loss of innocence. We want to do everything we can to mitigate that and help return that child to as much normalcy as possible.

“We feel the weight of that and feel it’s our duty and responsibility to give them the justice they deserve,” Narsh said.

Narsh also warns parents to monitor their children’s online activity and cell phone use, saying predators often “use an electronic back door” to prey on young victims.

“We’re in an online world. So much good happens online, but with that there’s also so much evil. Most evil doesn’t come through the front door, it comes through the wire.

“Be a parent with young children, not their friend. It can happen in any community, it’s not specific to your zip code. It’s a crime that is everywhere, not just Lake Orion,” Narsh said. “There’s no greater treasure in our lives than our children.”