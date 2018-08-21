Lake Orion volleyball defeats Northville to take tournament title in season opener

The Lake Orion varsity volleyball team took first place in the 2018 Varsity Dragon Invite by beating Northville 25-18, 25-22 on Saturday.

The Dragons were lead offensively by Sydney Smith with 12 kills and Paige Briggs with 8 kills, while Wren Macaulay racked up 25 assists. Ciara Livingway tallied 14 digs on defense, said Coach Tony Scavarda.

The team played Oxford on Tuesday after press time and will travel to Dakota High School on Saturday.

The Dragons next home match is a quad tournament against Stoney Creek, Mercy and Mt. Morris high schools beginning at 5 p.m. Sept. 5 at Lake Orion High School. – J.N.

 

