Lake Orion Village Council to return to more detailed meeting minutes

The Lake Orion Village Council voted unanimously to provide more detailed meeting minutes during its regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 9.

Meetings will now “capture the gist of discussion comments for each agenda topic, the gist of public comments and the gist of councilmen comments for each meeting,” according to Council Member George Dandalides’ motion.

Village Manager Darwin McClary said administration is comfortable with the name of a speaker, the topic they spoke on and if the speaker took a position on the topic.

Dandalides said the village’s current minutes are the minimum requirement and he requested that they revert back to a more detailed format.

