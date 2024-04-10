Lake Orion Village Council approves chief of police job description

Conditional offer made to deputy in adjacent county to join the LOPD

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council approved a proposed job description for the Lake Orion Police Department chief of police job opening during its meeting on Monday.

The position will be listed on the village’s website, lakeorion.org, and any other outlets approved by the administration. The posting is the next step in the department’s transition period.

Retired Milford Police Chief Thomas Lindberg is currently the acting chief of the Lake Orion Police Department.

“We will start advertising the police chief position starting (April 9),” village Manager Darwin McClary said. “Chief Lindberg has made a conditional offer for full-time employment to someone who is a sheriff’s deputy in an adjacent county. They are retiring from their current position, and so we are excited about that opportunity.”

Former LOPD Police Chief Harold Rossman’s retirement in 2023 led to Lt. Todd Stanfield becoming interim chief in July, and police chief in December. Stanfield returned to his lieutenant position in March as Thomas Lindberg became interim chief, who council member Michael Lamb welcomed at the April 8 meeting.

According to the job description, the chief’s biggest challenge will be “recruiting and retaining qualified and well-suited officers” to fully staff the department. Several officers resigned from the police department late last year after accepting positions with other police departments.

The police chief will be supervised by the village manager, and the description says the new chief will be responsible for keeping the retention of trained and qualified as a top priority in Lake Orion, and for addressing issues before they become a problem.

The new chief will also act as a spokesperson for the village regarding issues including policing, emergency response and preparedness while working with other agencies and departments to coordinate approaches to public safety throughout the community, according to the job description.

The position’s estimated total cost is $130,000 including a salary range of $70,000 to $89,000 competitive benefits depending on the candidate’s experience and qualifications.

The first application reviews will begin May 3, and the position will remain open until it is filled.