Lake Orion Village Council adopts 2023-24 fee schedule

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council approved the 2023-24 fee schedule by a 6-0 vote during its meeting on Feb. 26.

President Pro Tem Teresa Rutt was absent from the meeting.

The fee schedule went into effect immediately upon approval.

“Many of these fees are already in effect. We haven’t made any changes to them so they’re already in effect,” said Village Manager Darwin McClary. “The ones that we’ve made changes to during the work sessions, those which do not affect our water and sewer rates or anything like that because those were already in effect last year. But any changes we’ve made to miscellaneous fees, those will take immediate effect.”

Most changes to the fees are small with the largest being a $50 increase in Sewer Construction Permit and Inspection fees.

Green’s Park and boat docking fees were not a part of this fee schedule and are anticipated to come before council in March.

The newly adopted fee schedule will be posted on the village website at lakeorion.org under the Government tab.

The fee schedule applies to the current fiscal year and will be reviewed again in the next couple months as part of the FY 2024-25 budget process.