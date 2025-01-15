Lake Orion varsity competitive cheer finishes fourth at OAA Red meet

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wpricel@mihomepaper.com

TROY — The Lake Orion Competitive Cheer teams competed in the OAA Red Meet at Troy Athens, Jan. 8.

The Dragons finished in fourth place in the varsity competition with a total of 740.34. points with 230.5 points in the first round; 214.34, second round; and 303.5, third round.

Rochester finished in first place with a total of 784.72 points; Rochester Adams, second, 778.82; Stoney Creek, third, 776.94; Clarkston, fifth, 753.96; and Troy Athens, sixth, 614.52.

The JV team finished in fifth place in their meet with a total of 600.32 points with 197.1 points in the first round; 159.42, second round; and 243.8, third round.

Stoney Creek Gold finished in first place with a total of 729.86 points; Rochester, second, 721.02; Rochester Adams, third, 645.46; Clarkston, fifth, 613.52; and Stoney Creek Blue, sixth, 204.3

The Dragons competed in the 22nd Cougar Spirit Invitational at Stoney Creek High School on Saturday.

The varsity team finished in sixth place out of 12 teams with a total of 752.02 points with 234.1 points in the first round; 216.72, second round; and 301.2, third round.

The JV team scored 608.62 points for third place out of six teams. They scored 198 points in the first round; 171.62, second round; and 247, third round.

The Lake Orion 6th grade team finished in third place in their division with a total of 306.4 points. The 7th grade team finished in thrid place in their division with a total of 399.4 points. The 8th grade team finished in eight place with 397.36 points.

Both varsity and JV teams head to Davison for the 2025 Davison Cheer Invitational on Saturday, 1 p.m. The Dragons are home on Jan. 25 for the LO Invite.