VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

SYNOPSIS OF ADOPTED

ORDINANCE NO. 12.07

Regulations for Use of Pelton Point Public Boat Docks

for Boats Excluding

Personal Watercrafts

At its Regular Meeting of August 28, 2017 the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for second reading and adopted Ordinance No. 12.07, An Ordinance to amend Title IX. General Regulations to add Chapter 98: Regulations For Use of Pelton Point Public Boat Docks for Boats Excluding Personal Watercrafts

The effect of this Ordinance is to establish regulations for the use of Pelton Point Public Boat Docks for boats excluding personal watercrafts and establish penalties for violations of this Ordinance.

This Ordinance is effective upon the publication of this synopsis. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk located at 21 E, Church St., Lake Orion, Michigan and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk at 248-693-8391 ext. 102 or galeczkas@lakeorion.org

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: September 6, 2017

Posted: September 6, 2017