Re:“Lake Orion sanitary sewer replacement project expected to cost $9.1 million”, Lake Orion Review, Jan. 17, 2024.

While this implies that this will be paid for with higher rates, I see nothing in the council’s decision specifically saying that, what the rate increase might be, or how long it will have to be in place.

The other option could be special assessments, or although unlikely, paid out of existing funds and revenue. I find it very odd and disturbing that they can approve an expense of this magnitude without defining how they are going to pay for, and apparently continuing to ignore all the other upcoming unfunded expenses that were raised during this year’s budget approval.

Cory Johnston

Lake Orion