VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

ATTENTION: VILLAGE TAX

PAYERS AND/OR RESIDENTS

Delinquent Utility Accounts

All utility accounts (water, sewer or garbage) delinquent 30 days or more as of June 9, 2017 will be added to the July 1, 2017 Village tax roll.

In addition, the Village Manager has the authority to shut off the supply of water to any premises.

For billing information, please call (248) 693-8391 ext. 100 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC, CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review May 31, 2017