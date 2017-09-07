LAKE ORION – PUBLIC HEARING – Eliminating the Summer Watering Discount

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

SYNOPSIS OF

INTRODUCED ORDINANCE

Proposed Ordinance 23.37

At its Regular Meeting of August 28, 2017 the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for first reading Ordinance No. 23.37, an Ordinance to amend Title V. Public Works, Chapter 51. Sewage Disposal System, Section 51.28 Sewer Disposal Service Charges.

The effect of this Ordinance, if adopted, is to delete Section 51.28 (A)(2) eliminating the Summer Watering Discount bringing the Ordinance in line with the Resolution adopted by the Village Council on December 12, 2016.

The Village Council has scheduled a Public Hearing on Proposed Ordinance No. 23.37 for Monday, September 25, 2017 at 7:30 PM in the Village of Lake Orion Council Chambers at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI. The purpose of the hearing is to grant interested parties an opportunity to offer comments on the proposed ordinance; written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.

Second reading and adoption of this Ordinance will be considered by the Lake Orion Village Council at its Regular Meeting to be held on Monday, September 25, 2017 following the Public Hearing. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is available on the Village website at www.lakeorion.org.

For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk (693-8391 ext. 102).or galeczkas@lakeorion.org.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CCMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: September 6, 2017

Posted: September 6, 2017