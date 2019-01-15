Lake Orion – Planning Commission Public Hearing – Feb. 4 – Proposed Zoning Ordinance Amendment No. 26.97

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

PLANNING COMMISSION

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2019

@7:30 PM

PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE

AMENDMENT NO. 26.97

SECTION 15.04 – WALLS AND FENCES TEXT AMENDMENT

A Public Hearing will be held by the Village of Lake Orion Planning Commission on Monday, February 4, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. in the Village Council Chambers located at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362, regarding the proposed Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to section 15.04 – Walls and Fences.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to grant a hearing to any person interested in the Proposed Text Amendments to the Village of Lake Orion Zoning Ordinance, as amended, prior to the Planning Commission making its recommendation thereon to the Lake Orion Village Council.

The effect(s) of the proposed amendment is to amend section 15.04 – Walls and Fences and to expand permit requirements to include a provision for Adjacent Property Owner Consent Forms to be submitted in conjunction with a mortgage survey or other verifiable site plan for fence permit approval.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments, and written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.

A complete copy of Proposed Ordinance No. 26.97 is available for inspection, and additional information may be obtained, by visiting the Village of Lake Orion Administrative Offices located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information please contact the Village Clerk at galeczkas@lakeorion.org or at 248-693-8391, ext. 102

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Publish: The Lake Orion Review, on January 16, 2019

Posted: On January 11, 2019