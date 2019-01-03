Lake Orion Kroger unveils $2.9 million renovation

Area officials from Orion Township and the Village of Lake Orion joined Kroger employees to celebrate the grand re-opening of the newly remodeled store on Dec. 19. Photos by The Kroger Co.

Kroger on Lapeer Road has been undergoing renovations for the past few months. On Dec. 19, the updated 47,595-square-foot store held its Grand Re-Opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The re-opening featured samples, specials and giveaways for customers. The first 400 shoppers that morning received a $10 gift card and a free reusable shopping bag and samples and specials were available throughout the day.

“All of our store updates and new features were designed with the customer in mind,” said Aidy Thwany, Orion Township Kroger store leader. “We know that schedules can be hectic, especially around the holidays, so we’re thrilled to now offer The Chicken Co. Whether you want an individual meal, family meal or just an easy side dish, The Chicken Co. has you covered!”

Additionally, this particular Kroger, at 460 N. Lapeer Rd. in the Shops at the Shores plaza, will be introducing Kroger Pickup, where shoppers will be able to do their shopping online and be able to pick up their products in the store parking lot. Kroger Pickup is slated to start in mid-January.

Kroger also donated $1,000 to Love INC as part of their grand re-opening ceremony. — M.K.

Store hours are 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily, with the pharmacy open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays. The Kroger Fuel Center is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Incorporated in Michigan in 1909 and headquartered in Novi, The Kroger Co. of Michigan operates 122 Kroger stores, 75 fuel centers, 104 pharmacies and the Michigan Dairy. Michigan Kroger’s 19,000 associates are dedicated to the Kroger Purpose: to FEED the Human Spirit, by serving the region through food, inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.