Lake Orion High School Senior of the Week: Izabella Ruggirello

Parents: John and Nicole Ruggirello

GPA: 3.5

Favorite subject(s): English and Earth Sciences

Favorite extracurricular activities: Mountain biking for the Lake Orion team.

Hobbies/Interests: Photography, baking, reading and being with friends.

Plans after graduation: Study management in earth and environmental science fields.

Izabella is is most proud of: My persistence and worth ethic that has granted me success.

Izabella makes a contribution by: By presenting myself as a leader in certain areas such as my work field, standing out and adding inspiration to other little girls in places such as my sports team, and creating opportunities for others such as my sisters I fully support in hopes that they will also have a bright future.

Where Izabella sees herself in 10-20 years: Helping the world become a better place as I hope to lead the world to become more green with new technologies.

What concerns Izabella the most: Not leaving the mark I desire to leave, or failing to help someone or something in need.

Favorite thing about LOHS: The diversity. Our school is a bright place full of inspiration from our many different areas of interest we all can learn from.

Recommending staff member: Mrs. Connor.