Lake Orion High School Senior of the week: Addison Dukus

Parents: Stephanie and Michael Dukus
GPA: 4.271
Favorite subject(s): History and English
Favorite extracurricular activities: Softball and Volleyball
Hobbies/Interests: Reading, playing pickle ball and spending time with family.
Plans after graduation: Go to college and earn a degree in something English or art related.
Addison is proudest of: Making it to the MHSAA State Finals in softball this past season.
Addison makes a contribution by: being a hard worker “who is always optimistic for myself and others.”
What Addison envisions in 10 to 20 years: I see myself with a couple dogs in my own house and a well-paying job that I enjoy.
What most concerns Addison in the world: climate change and the widespread impact it could potentially have on the world’s population.
Addison’s favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The fun, supportive community and the independence that it promotes.
Recommending staff members: Kevin Kopec
