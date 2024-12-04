Lake Orion High School Senior of the week: Addison Dukus

Parents: Stephanie and Michael Dukus

GPA: 4.271

Favorite subject(s): History and English

Favorite extracurricular activities: Softball and Volleyball

Hobbies/Interests: Reading, playing pickle ball and spending time with family.

Plans after graduation: Go to college and earn a degree in something English or art related.

Addison is proudest of: Making it to the MHSAA State Finals in softball this past season.

Addison makes a contribution by: being a hard worker “who is always optimistic for myself and others.”

What Addison envisions in 10 to 20 years: I see myself with a couple dogs in my own house and a well-paying job that I enjoy.

What most concerns Addison in the world: climate change and the widespread impact it could potentially have on the world’s population.

Addison’s favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The fun, supportive community and the independence that it promotes.

Recommending staff members: Kevin Kopec