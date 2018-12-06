Lake Orion High School DECA seeks community volunteers to help judge district conference

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Lake Orion has a reputation for its wide array of clubs and activities available to students. One of the many extracurricular activities that draw an abundance of student interest is DECA, formerly the Distributive Education Clubs of America.

DECA is a marketing co-curricular club that allows students to compete in various marketing related fields in the district, state and national levels.

“DECA prepares emerging high school student leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe,” said Julia Dalrymple LOHS teacher and DECA advisor.

On Jan. 12, Lake Orion High School will be hosting the 2019 DECA District 7 Conference and they need volunteer judges to help make the conference happen.

With an estimated number of 700 students competing, the need for judges is great.

“Judges will be expected to judge between 7-9 students in their marketing area using a rubric. Then, they will ask the predetermined questions to each of the participants. After that, judges will complete the scoring and select their top two students. We also advise judges to come dressed business casual or business attire to feel comfortable with the students in their business attire,” Dalrymple said.

The criteria for judges is simple: Dalrymple is looking for employed adults who want to see the high school students compete in one-on-one case study situations with only ten minutes of prep time.

Judges will review the case study and ask the students questions while scoring the students individually.

“It is important here at LOHS and other schools, because it gives the students a real-life look at future careers they may want to peruse. They can use their critical thinking skills, creativity and marketing knowledge to solve their DECA project,” Dalrymple said.

There will be a brief orientation the day of the competition so there is no experience necessary. Judges will also receive a complimentary lunch from Italia Gardens for their participation.

For a complete list of competition categories go to www.deca.org/high-school-programs/high-school-competitive-events.

Anyone interested in being a judge for the Lake Orion High School DECA district conference can contact Dalrymple at julia.dalrymple@lok12.org.