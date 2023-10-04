Lake Orion gets revved up for Homecoming Week

Parade kicks off activities on Sunday

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. — Residents all over Orion will swell with Dragon pride next week when Lake Orion High School students celebrate Homecoming Week.

Homecoming week begins Sunday with the Homecoming Parade and concludes on Oct. 14 with the Homecoming Dance. The Lake Orion High School Leadership Development Workshop class organizes all Homecoming activities.

There are several Homecoming activities open to the public.

The Homecoming Parade begins at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in downtown Lake Orion. Attendees can line Flint and Broadway streets to view the parade.

Activities Night begins at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 on the football field in Dragon Stadium. Everyone is invited to cheer from the bleachers for their favorite team in the ultimate class struggle.

The senior, junior, sophomore and class teams will compete in a variety of fun events – musical chairs while blindfolded, tug-of-war, water balloon toss – to determine which team is this year’s top Dragon class.

The senior girls take on the junior girls in the Powder Puff football game beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 in Dragon Stadium. With bragging rights and Dragon pride on the line, there are no ladies in this annual battle royale.

Lake Orion High School students will fill the bleachers for the PEP Assembly in the Field House on Oct. 13, with more games and Dragon spirit on display to fire up the students and football players in preparation for the big game later that night. Not open to the general public.

The Lake Orion varsity football team looks to clip the Farmington Falcons wings in the Homecoming game on Oct. 13.

The Lake Orion football team is currently 6-0 in the OAA Red division while Farmington is 2-4 in the OAA White. Kickoff is 7 p.m. in Dragon Stadium.