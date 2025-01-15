Lake Orion boys ski team takes second place in Giant Slalom race at Pine Knob

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Lake Orion High School ski teams raced into the new year with their first competitions in the Pine Knob High School League this week at Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard Resort.

The Lake Orion boys varsity team finished in second place in the Giant Slalom race on Thursday. Broden Janczarek led the racers, finishing in second place with a combined time of 35.48; Raffael Anders, second, 37.02; Kooper Janczarek, ninth, 37.30; Marcel Anders, 12th, 37.51; Josh Cotter, 33rd, 40.27; Joey Mucci, 36th, 40.94; and Colton Clelland, 43rd, 41.87.

The Dragons defeated Rochester, 10-31; Cranbrook, 12-29; and Waterford United, 10-35.

The girls varsity team finished in 11th place in the Giant Slalom race. Onyx Seppala led the racers finishing in 30th place with a combined time of 43.60; Chloe Gainey, 34th, 44.15; Sami Clelland, 49th, 47.24; Maddy Boos-Niespolo, 52nd, 47.99; and Gwen Berumen, 54th, 50.99.

The girls lost to Rochester, 14-25; and Cranbrook, 12-26.

Slalom race

The boys varsity team finished in third place in the Slalom race, Jan. 8. B. Janczarek led the team, finishing in 43rd place in the time of 40.89; R. Anders, sixth, 43.98; K. Janczarek, tenth, 45.15; Cotter, 26th, 53.68; Clelland, 33rd, 56.81; and M. Anders, 43rd, 66.72.

The Dragons defeated Rochester, 10-26; Cranbrook, 11-27; and Waterford United, 11-33.

The girls finished in seventh place in the Slalom.

Emma Long led the team with a 20th place finish in the time of 56.47; Seppala, 29th, 61.26; Gainey, 31st, 61.72; and Clelland, 45th, 71.81.

The girls defeated Cranbrook, 17-23; and lost to Rochester, 15-23.

The junior varsity Giant Slalom and First Timers Race was held on Jan. 7.

For the girls, Gainey finished in eighth place with the combined time of 39.46; Long, 25th, 46.48; Lily Whittredge, 26th, 46.96; Kelsey French, 30th, 25.46; Payton Wilson, 32nd, 50.03; Sonia Lindquist, 33rd, 52.09; and Maika Hata, 46th, 58.11.

For the boys, R. Anders finished in third plaec with the combined time of 34.25; Kami DeMeo, 33rd, 45.62; Nick Cunha, 36th, 47.21; Martina Cevese, 38th, 47.40; Alen Negron, 40th, 48.34; and Caitlin Widener, 45th, 50.65.