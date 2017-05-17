Lake Orion and the DDA receives top honors at Main Street Oakland County Gala Celebration

Main Street Oakland County “Main Event On Broadway” Celebration was held last Thursday at the Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts in Pontiac.

Awards were given out by Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson in 13 categories.

Lake Orion and the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) received top honors.

“Our downtowns add immeasurable value to the quality of life Oakland County residents find so attractive,” Patterson said.

“Congratulations to the communities and the Main Street Oakland County team for the work they’ve done making these downtowns such economically vibrant and attractive destinations,” he said.

The awards program, which was founded in 2004, recognizes excellence in downtown revitalization in areas such as design, economic restructuring, organization and promotion. Both historical preservation and economic development experts serve as the judging panel.

The winner of the Spirit of Main Street went to the Lake Orion DDA for the 4-minute video, “Yes! Lake Orion”, produced by the DDA.

The video showcases the spirit, enthusiasm and determination of the downtown. Executive Director Molly LaLone accepted the award, which included a $2,000 giant-sized check sponsored by Genisys Credit Union.

“Yes! Lake Orion” can be viewed at www.downtownlakeorion.org.

“We had never been asked before to do an amateur video,” LaLone said. “(The video) did relate to why I applied for the position and why I love being here.”

LaLone said the video conveys the message from local business owners on why they love being in Lake Orion.

LaLone said the prize money will go toward a future community project, which the DDA Board will designate.

“It was delightful. I was so excited,” LaLone said of winning the award.

Also recognized at the gala as Volunteer of the Year was Lake Orion resident Scott Reynolds.

Reynolds is a project architect for Stephen Auger & Associates Architects and is on the village planning commission.

Since 2001, downtowns have made an estimated $741 million in public and private investment, created 7,378 jobs, established 1,020 new businesses, constructed 3.3 million square feet of floor space and benefited from volunteer hours in excess of 382,000.

The only county in the United States to operate a full-service county-wide Main Street program is Oakland county. The program is available to the 32 historic downtowns, heritage corridors and mixed-use urban centers.