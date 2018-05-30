Lake Orion – 2018 SWIMMING CLASSES – GREEN’S PARK

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

2018 SWIMMING CLASSES – GREEN’S PARK

Classes will be held for all swimming skill levels at Green’s Park in Lake Orion beginning Monday June 18, 2018.

Registration begins Monday, May 21, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. at the Village of Lake Orion Offices, 21 East Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan 48362. Registration forms will be available at the Village Office Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm.

Students must be at least four (4) years old by the date class begins. They will be grouped according to swimming ability. Classes will be held daily, Monday through Friday each week.

Two (2) sessions are being offered this year as follows: June 18, 2018 through June 29, 2018 July 16, 2018 through July 27, 2018 Class Times 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. The cost per enrollee is: $55.00 for Village and Orion Township Residents $75.00 for Non-residents

Registrations can be made at Village Hall or online at EventBrite.com . However, if the registrations are made online prior to the start of swim lessons, the registration form must be signed in person at Village Hall by the parent or legal guardian. No phone registrations will be accepted. Payment may be made by case, check, money order, or credit card. Credit card payments have an additional convenience fee charged.

If you have questions or need additional information, please contact the Village Office at 248-693-8391, extension 100.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC, CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish May 23 and May 30 and June 6, 2018