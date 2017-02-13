LaFlamme, Joyce Marie (Nank); Age 84, of Oxford

Joyce Marie (Nank) LaFlamme; Age 84 of Oxford- went to be with the Lord February 11, 2017 surrounded by family.

Joyce was born in Oxford and graduated from Lake Orion High School. She married the love of her life, Paul, in 1953 and together they had three children. Joyce worked as a nurse’s aide and nanny always focused on devoting herself as a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed making and painting ceramics. She loved the Lord and was a devout catholic, setting an example of humility and generosity to everyone she met. Joyce was most proud of her family and the time she was able to spend with them. From her husband and children to her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, her abundant love was always felt.

Joyce leaves behind her beloved husband of 63 years Paul, sister Barbara (Eugene) Dempsey, children Jeffrey LaFlamme, Terry (Jane) LaFlamme, and Cindy (Mark) Blake, grandchildren Sara (Eric) Peterson, Ann Marie LaFlamme, Erin and Ryan Blake, Scotty and great-grandchildren Eli and Evan Peterson. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Genevieve (Clement) Nank, brother William Nank, sisters Dorothy (Carl) Cole and Claribel (Pete) Stover.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion from 3-8 p.m. A funeral mass will take place Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 11 a.m. with an instate time of 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Oxford. Suggested memorials to the Michigan Humane Society

